Appeal for witnesses after three men seriously injured in A5 crash

The A5 was closed for much of Thursday while police continued their investigation

It happened on the A5 north of Gledrid, near the Welsh border, at around 8am on Thursday.

All emergency services attended the scene including the air ambulance.

The driver of the car was found to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Royal Stoke Hospital by air.

The van driver was found to have sustained potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air.

The third, a passenger in the car, sustained serious injuries that were not life-threatening and was transported to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land.

Now, police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Investigating officers would like to appeal for any witnesses to the collision to come forward or anyone who was passing through the area around the time of the collision who may have dash-cam footage.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Tom Symonds on 101 extension 770 2273 or by email tom.symonds@westmercia.pnn.police.uk".

Emergency services were called to the crash scene, on the A5 from Gobowen to Weston Rhyn, at 8.08am and sent three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene. The Welsh Air Ambulance and colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three men.

“The first was the driver of the car. He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Royal Stoke Hospital by the Welsh Air Ambulance.”

"The second was the driver of the van. He was assessed and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

“The third was a passenger in the car. He had sustained serious injuries that were not life threatening. He received treatment at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance for further assessment.”