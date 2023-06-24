Birds nest puts a spoke in plan to go for a Shropshire bike ride

The nest in the saddle bag

Hubby went into the shed recently to find that a bird had taken up resident in the saddlebag of his bike.

The parents discovered a perfect spot to built a nest and it now there looks like there is as least one egg in there.

The bird's nest

With the only gaps in the wood in the shed small enough so predators are hopefully unable to get in we are now hoping the parents can safely bring up a family to join the noisy starlings' nest in the eves of the house and even noisier and very successful magpie family that returned to one of the trees again this year.

The parents drove off inquisitive larger birds and frightened away a squirrel in a series of stand-offs on the branches to hatch no less than three baby magpies.

Mind you their very loud dawn chorus can be grating when it wakes you up each morning.

