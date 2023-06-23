Oswestry mayor on the hunt for community champions

Oswestry's new mayor, Olly Rose. Photo: Phil Blagg

Councillor Olly Rose says nominations could be an individual or a group who have had a positive affect.

The Community Champion Awards were first introduced by the previous mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, in 2022 and recognise people or organisations who go the extra mile for Oswestry’s community.

Awards will be presented in July 2023, October 2023, January 2024 and April 2024 and the mayor has introduced a new award at the end of the year for someone who has done the most to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss in the community.

Councillor Rose said: “It doesn’t have to be fundraiser or a volunteer, it can be someone or a group who has been really helpful in our local community and has a positive effect on people’s lives through their compassionate and inspirational activities.”