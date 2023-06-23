MP speaks in support of Armed Forces Day

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan on a visit to RAF Shawbury

North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, reiterated her pledge to support servicemen and women across her constituency.

The MP has recently been involved in calling for improvements to military housing stock in her constituency, campaigning on behalf of military families based in Shawbury and highlighting the issue to Defence Ministers.

Earlier this week the MP again raised the issue of service family accommodation in the House of Commons, leading a debate and urging the government to act on the situation.

She said: "Shropshire has a proud history of housing servicemen and women, with fantastic bases like Shawbury and Tern Hill in my constituency.

“Some of the country’s finest are serving right here in North Shropshire and they and their families deserve to be both celebrated and thanked this Armed Forces Week.

“They also deserve to be supported, especially given the recent issues regarding the unacceptably poor state of housing stock.