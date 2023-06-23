Hospital's league of friends meets there for the first time since the pandemic

From left, Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, Volunteer Denise Burchinshaw, Volunteer Sally Franks, LOF Treasurer Rachel Ralison and LOF Trustee Erica Moss.

The charity was pleased to host its AGM on site at the hospital for the first time since the pandemic, with the meeting taking place in the new Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

Guest speakers for the meeting included Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon for Arthroplasty, Mr Niall Graham and Enhanced Recovery Lead, Rebecca Warren.

Those who were present on the day were also given a tour of the unit’s state-of-the-art Simulation Lab.

Mrs Anna Turner, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire and Patron for the Friends, said: “Looking at the fantastic sim lab screen makes learning in this new and innovative way so much easier; I am delighted these modern facilities are available.”

The annual meeting allowed the hospital Friends to reflect on a year of immeasurable recovery, as the charity has made significant steps to return to normal service.

As well as reaffirming a number of trustees to stand again for another turn of office the charity was pleased to elect two new trustees – Mrs Erica Moss, who brings with her a wealth of experience and Miss Rebecca Warren, who is a staff trustee and army reservist.

Lady Sally Kenyon, President of the Friends, said: “We were immensely privileged to host our AGM within such an amazing facility, it really is innovatory.

“Being able to share the achievement with our members, many of whom were responsible for raising the seed funds that kick-started the appeal in 2018, was very special.

“It was the League of Friends pledge of £100,000 at the start of the Veterans Centre Appeal that attracted the attention of Headley Court to visit the hospital.

“The rest is history, but it does demonstrate the importance of the League and the valuable contribution of each and every supporter – every penny raised makes a difference to patients, staff and equipment.