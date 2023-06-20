Man suffers smoke inhalation after car fire at Oswestry private school

Paramedics and firefighters were sent to Oswestry School at around 2pm today where a vehicle was on fire in the car park.

Workers at the school used powder fire extinguishers to put it out. The blaze started in the engine compartment and it is understood it was caused by a mechanical issue.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 2.01pm on Tuesday, June 20, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a car fire in Oswestry.

"Incident involved one saloon vehicle with fire in engine compartment. Fire was out on the arrival of fire service.

"School staff used six dry powder extinguishers to tackle the fire prior to the arrival of fire service. One male suffered smoke inhalation and ambulance to attend incident."