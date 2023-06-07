Community Games gets under starters orders

The 2022 Community Games

Organisers hope that those going along will try a new activity and take it up after the Community Games.

The event runs from 11am from 4pm.

James Manford, lead organiser, said: "With so many sports clubs, dance and community groups coming along to show Oswestry what activities they offer, this year’s community games promises to be a real burst of life. There will again be a wide choice of free “have a go sessions” for people of all ages - too many to list here.”

"We welcome back our traditional local community club and dance groups, whilst Bartells will again provide our live music. Newcomers this year include Pickleball People, Community Wellbeing Hub, Designs in Mind, McIntyre Public Lounge, Oswestry Fencing Club, Llanymynech Golf Club and Llanymynech Juniors – football.

"We hope they enjoy their first visit to be a part of the Games. We are particularly pleased to welcome OsNosh as our main caterers and Commonwealth Games volunteers will be our ambassadors and a key support to the Games.”

This year we are delighted to welcome Kat Driscoll – World and European Trampoline Champion as our Guest of Honour.

Kat said: “I feel honoured to have been asked to be involved with this amazing event and cannot wait to show my support for the Oswestry community, while at the same time supporting

a great charity in the Stroke Association. The positive effects that the Games and the charity have on their communities are clear, and bringing them together will only benefit them more so.”

There will be collecting boxes and a raffle for the charity.

James said: "We are very grateful to Oswestry BID and Oswestry Town Council for again being our two key sponsors this year to help fund the costs of the Games. Oswestry Sports Forum,

Shropshire Rural Housing, DRE Accountants and DA Bunning Gas have also contributed to the funding so many thanks go to them as well."