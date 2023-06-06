The name's Bond: Shropshire showing of film about real James Bonds to attract special guests

There will be two very special guests at Oswestry's Film Society on Thursday when The Other Fellow, which looks at some of the world's real James Bonds, is screened.

Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to portray James Bond 007 on the big screen
Not only will the film's director, Matt Bauer, be at the Kinoculture Cinema, a relative of an on-screen 007 will also be at the event.

Harry Craig, young brother of Daniel, who lives in Shropshire, will tell the audience what it's like to have such a famous sibling.

He and Matt will take part in a question and answer session following the showing of The Other Fellow.

The film is being brought to the county thanks to another James Bond, the recently retired Radio Shropshire presenter who now plays a leading role in the Oswestry Film Society.

James was invited to the Premiere of The Other Fellow in London last month.

When introduced to Matt Bauer he took a chance and asked the director if he'd like to show The Other Fellow and do a Q&A in the town.

Matt Bauer and a Swedish James Bond at the London Premiere

"I wasn't expecting a yes, but he said that, after high-pressure launches in the UK, Europe and America, he'd love to do a relaxed provincial one," he said.

"I'm really chuffed that the latest instalment of my lucky name syndrome has led to being able to bring this film to Shropshire for our own special launch.

"I wonder if either of our guests for the Q&A will be able to shed a light on who the next film 007 might be."

Tickets for The Other Fellow are available via the Oswestry Film Society website.

