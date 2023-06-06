High Street project could be rolled out to other market towns

One of the shops helped by the Heritage Action Zone

The Future Oswestry partnership, set up in 2020, says it is committed to help deliver activities and projects that will benefit the town, its residents and its businesses.

One of the schemes the Heritage Action Zone has been so successful it could now be rolled out to other market towns in Shropshire.

And it is keen to keep local people and businesses informed about what’s going on in terms of public spaces, future developments, roads and highways, and projects that will enhance everyday life.

The partnership is comprised of representatives from Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry Business Improvement District as well as members of the community.

One of the latest projects is urging people to get involved in the consultation over the Shropshire Cycling and Walking Plan which runs until June 16.

It has also been involved in supporting Oswestry Town Council's purchase of Llwyd Mansion, a Grade I listed building in the heart of the town.

One of the biggest success stories has been the High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme which is now entering its final six months, many of its projects now reaching completion.

A spokesperson said: "Church Street has seen a burst of colour at number 39, where art-deco colours have brought new life to the street. New terrazzo tiles arrived from overseas and were once part of Woolworths stores in America. This shows the length business owners are going too to restore their historic properties.

"Local building owners are passionate to bring to life the history of the streets of Oswestry."

Nearby on Cross Street, nine one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats on the upper levels are near completion on the upper levels.

"Nightingales is preparing to move into its newly refurbished shop and has had a new shopfront fitted. The neighbouring shop is also looking for a new occupier."

"Following the success of the HSHAZ scheme, the Future Oswestry partnership has put in a UKSPF funding bid to continue providing support for shop front improvements that enhance the look and feel of the high street," a spokesperson said.

"There is also a proposal to consider rolling out the good practice and success of Oswestry high street improvements into other market towns in Shropshire."

Future Oswestry is also involved in Oswestry’s Cultural Consortium new artist-in-residence programme, ART-efact, that will be the centrepiece of the2023 creative programme “Summer of Art”.

Four local artists have been selected to participate in ART-efact from this month through to September 2023. The artists will work with collections located in the Oswestry Town Museum or Oswestry Town Council archives.

"They will work with local people to develop a body of work and ideas that brings alive Oswestry’s history, heritage and culture. ART-efact will culminate in an iconic group exhibition for the 2023 Heritage Open Days programme, themed Creativity Unwrapped."