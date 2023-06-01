Marvelling at the Deadpool sculpture are Freddie Terrell-Jones, eight, Lily Terrell-Jones, 10 and Primrose Terrell-Jones, six - from Claverley

Bosses at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry say Ryan Reynolds is the region's real-life superhero, having helped to transform the fortunes of Wrexham AFC.

Together with fellow actor and co-owner, Rob McElhenney, he helped celebrate the return of Wrexham to the England Football League after 15 years this season with the club winning the National League title.

As a tribute the new Deadpool sculpture has taken its place in the sculpture park at the centre off the A5.

The Deadpool sculpture

It has been created from recycled car parts and waste materials to emphasise the importance of re-using unwanted materials and the need to stop materials from going into landfill.

Families have been quick to take selfies in front of the sculpture during the half term holiday.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "We have made the sculpture in recognition of Ryan Reynolds, a real-life superhero that has not only transformed the fortunes of Wrexham AFC, but has simultaneously captured the entire hearts of the city of Wrexham itself.

"A man that has offered a whole population a new self-belief, reinvigorated and fanned the flames of self-worth and ambition.

Visitors read the inscription on the sculpture

"A superhero that has fallen in love with north Wales and a people now devoted fulfilling rewarding his incredible faith.

"This sculpture of one of Hollywood's most famous creations, uniquely characterised by Ryan Reynolds, new chairman and owner of Wrexham AFC, stands here to epitomise the true fighting spirit now alive and well in Wales' northern capital."