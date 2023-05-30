Working at the car wash - firefighters promise to clean vehicles for charity

Oswestry firefighters are holding a charity car wash on Saturday.

Oswestry Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service
Oswestry Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Drivers can get their vehicles of all shapes and sizes scrubbed up in return for a donation to The Firefighters Charity.

The car wash will be open from 10am to 4pm at Oswestry fire station at the top of Willow Street.

"Motorists turning up will be given the chance to tour the fire station while their car is being washed," a spokesperson for the Oswestry crew said.

"There will also be useful safety advice on how to prevent fires in the home.

"Come and meet the crew, we look forward to seeing . All donations will be gratefully received."

