Medical supplies on their way to Ukraine

The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry has acted as a collection point for aid for the war torn country since Russia invaded.
Most recently it responded to a request for medical supplies from charities in the country.
The centre appealed to its visitors and supporters for help and the result was dozens of packing boxes all contained donated equipment and supplies.
Spokesperson for the centre, Clive Knowles said: "The supplies are now all leaving for Ukraine. We’ve excelled and this is a very proud moment to see these pallets leaving."