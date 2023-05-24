Air ambulance scrambled to Oswestry this morning to a "medical case"

An air ambulance was sent to Oswestry this morning to what is described as a medical case.

They were dispatched to Woodside School but the patient's condition was assessed as not being as serious as first thought and the helicopter team was stood down.

The patient was however taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The Midlands Air Ambulance was dispatched to a medical case in Oswestry, but when the crew assessed the patient, it wasn’t as serious as first thought and the aircraft was stood down.

"Patient is being taken to Shrewsbury."

