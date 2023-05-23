Oswestry mayor sends well wishes to people hurt in town centre van crash

The scene of the crash in Oswestry

A man was airlifted to hospital following the incident involving a UPS delivery van which hit a bench and demolished the historic Market Cross Fountain.

Councillor Olly Rose, the town's mayor, has also given an update on the "road to replacement" of the historic feature.

Councillor Rose said: “As a council we are sending our thoughts and warm wishes to all those affected by the accident on Church Street on Friday. It was a great shock, and we really hope that those who were injured and witnessed the accident are recovering well. We are hoping for more information soon.

“We would like to offer our thanks to the emergency services for their prompt and efficient response in securing the area and helping airlift the most seriously injured gentleman to hospital."

The mayor also says that the fountain has been recovered and is being assessed.

She said: "The historic Market Cross Fountain was damaged in the incident and has been recovered.

"We will know more about its condition and the road to replacement after further assessment.

"The area has been secured by Shropshire Council.”

The incident happened at The Cross in the town centre at around 1.25pm.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended and airlifted the injured man to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a van and pedestrian at the junction of Church Street and Cross Street at 1.25pm.

“We had one ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford in attendance to assess three patients.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent three fire engines, including the rescue tender, from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington. West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.