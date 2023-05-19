Church and parish hall get together to host beer festival

Rev Chris Precious at the Kinnerley festive run in December

But while some may think that alcohol does not become the church, the villagers have got behind the rector's idea to raise funds and bring the community together.

The Kinnerley Beer Festival will take place on May 27, in both St Mary's Church and the Parish Hall from 2-8.30pm.

The Festival is in aid of two of the largest charities in the village, the Parish Hall and the Church, and is designed to raise funds whilst providing a fun day for the beer enthusiasts in the area.

There will also be prosecco and gin bars as well as live music and other refreshments throughout the day.

Organisers - a group of local volunteers - say visitors will be welcomed into the ancient place of worship and admire it while sampling the best of local ales.

"There were more than a few eyebrows when a beer festival in church was announced," Rev Precious said.

"But this is all about community spirit and getting people together. Both the hall and the church are struggling financially and it is no longer enough to depend on either room hire rates for the hall or the collection from the church congregation to keep the buildings open."

"Our churches stemmed from the monasteries and the monks were well known for the brewing of beer."

"We have had wonderful support from the people of Kinnerley and also businesses, many of whom have sponsored the festival."

There is no entry ticket for the festival. Visitors will pay £5 for a commemoration beer glass and then be able to buy the various ales or other drinks. Hot food will also be available.