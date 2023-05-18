Residents urged to become pooper snoopers

One of the town council's dog posters

Councillors say they have noticed an increase in dog fouling in the town’s streets and open spaces.

They want residents to go on line and log where the dog poo is on a special app or website.

Oswestry Town Council Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, said: “While most dog owners are responsible and clean up after their dogs, sadly there are others that don’t. Dog poo poses substantial health risks to humans – particularly young children and also to animals including livestock.

"Reports of dog poo can be made in a number of ways. Residents can report this to Shropshire Council on its website. Alternatively, download the free ‘Pooper Snooper’ smartphone app and you can easily log poo and locations of bins and add any notes that you think are important - poopersnooper.app/get-started.

The mayor said the idea behind the app is to enable residents to monitor the areas they visit and care about. The data will visibly demonstrate problem areas and allows residents to get more targeted material to tackle the problem.

Any incidents that are cleaned up can be marked as resolved, and bin locations can be recorded within the app, with a ‘find nearest bin’ function helping to locate bins in unfamiliar walking areas.

"Dog waste is a significant problem in the UK and globally. There are approximately 8.5 million dogs in the UK alone and 25 per cent of all UK households own a dog. With each dog needing to defecate up to 5 times every day, that could mean a staggering 42.5 million dog poops per day.

“It is important to keep our streets clean and safe and the issue of dog fouling is often raised with Councillors and Local Authorities. The aim is to encourage residents to report any poo that has not been cleaned up and ask individuals, community, groups, schools and business to take collective responsibility for helping to keep the streets clean and tidy.