County visitor attraction lends support to breast cancer charity efforts

From left are, Holly Williams, Chris Nadin, Rhiannon Titley, Alice-Rose Langford, Alex Gillam, Sang Nguyen, Jack Shirley.

The British Ironwork Centre, on the outskirts of Oswestry, is becoming a base for the 'Against Breast Cancer' charity initiative – and will be offering a caffeinated incentive for those who join in.

The charity is collecting bras to recycle, preventing them from going to landfill, and then sending them to developing countries after they have been recycled, where they can be re-used.

The scheme helps raise funds for the charity, with Against Breast Cancer receiving £700 for each ton it collects.

The money helps fund research and support for those suffering with the disease.

While the Ironworks is collecting the bras, it is offering a free 'VIP coffee voucher' to anyone donating the items.

Clive Knowles, Chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said they were delighted to be taking part in the initiative.

He said: "We can all do so much more – to both reduce waste of unwanted goods going to landfill and find positive uses – for these items within other parts of the world.

"It’s wonderful for these items to be given a second life – with people that otherwise manage without.