Fire crew give first aid to man at scene of A5 crash near Oswestry

Oswestry Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

One crew was scrambled from Oswestry Fire Station to the Five Crosses Roundabout, on the A5 at Oswestry at 11.51am on Saturday to make the vehicles safe.

At the scene they found a two vehicle crash, and that one man needed first aid.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Road traffic collision involving two vehicles. First aid rendered by fire service personnel to one 55-year-old male."

The fire crew stop message was sent at 12.14pm.

Ambulance and police were also understood to be at the scene.