Mayor of Oswestry to unveil coronation plaque

The event will take place on May 7

At noon on Sunday, May 7, the Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Jay Moore, will unveil the coronation plaque at the Guildhall, in the town, to commemorate the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

The initiative has been developed by the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, who wants to ensure that all parts of the county commemorate the historic event by having a coronation plaque displayed in each town.

The Lord-Lieutenant is requesting that all mayors of Shropshire take part in the marking of the once in a generation event, by installing a coronation plaque in a public place.

The Oswestry coronation plaque will be unveiled by Councillor Moore and alongside him will be the Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Veronica Lillis.

The people of Oswestry have been invited to attend the short ceremony and are asked to gather at the front of the Guildhall.

The coronation plaque has been produced by the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, on behalf of the Lord-Lieutenant and has been provided to Oswestry free of charge.

Following the plaque unveiling, the mayor and the deputy lieutenant will walk to Cae Glas Park and plant an oak tree.

Councillor Moore said, “The civic year began with the celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. I represented our town during Operation London Bridge following the passing of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, and this will be my final duty as mayor.

"It has been an honour to represent Oswestry and carry out my duties as mayor during this this historic time.”