Paramedics sent after car rolls over and hits lamppost at busy Oswestry roundabout

Mile End roundabout

The crash happened at Mile End in Oswestry at around 7.50pm yesterday. Fire crews, the police and paramedics were on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 7.53pm on Tuesday, April 25, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry. RTC rollover involving collision with lamppost. No persons trapped. Vehicle made electronically safe by fire service personnel using small gear.

"Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance. Also at the scene of the incident were the land ambulance service and the police."

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.