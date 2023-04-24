Spectacular photos capture Northern Lights glow seen over Shropshire

The Aurora from Oswestry Hill Fort photo Jody Wilson

While the aurora was difficult to spot with the naked eye the county's photographers positioned themselves on hill tops and areas away from light pollution to get the best shots.

A large-scale geomagnetic storm hit the Northern Hemisphere on Sunday night.

Geomagnetic storms occur when energy from the sun’s outermost atmosphere disrupts Earth’s magnetic field, causing bands of green and red to light up the night sky. The natural electrical phenomenon is especially visible near the North Pole, but sometimes stretches as far south as parts of the UK.

Cameras, using long exposures, are much more sensitive than the human eye. They capture colours and details that are impossible for the human eye to detect.

Jody Wilson from Oswestry, took himself up to the town's Iron Age hillfort with his camera.

"I managed to capture the Aurora Borealis looking towards Chirk. I used a long exposure photographs taken over 20/25 seconds," he said.

"It was really hard to make out any colour to the naked eye."

The Aurora over Whixhall. photo Christopher Burrage

Christopher Burrage also captured the lights with his camera looking over Whixhall.