Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Green fingered village gardeners open their gates for charity

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Three gardens in Whittington will be open to the public at the weekend, raising money for charity.

BORDER WITH STORY Barbara Molesworth from Whittington who is holding a plant sale for charity. PIC PETER SHAH.
BORDER WITH STORY Barbara Molesworth from Whittington who is holding a plant sale for charity. PIC PETER SHAH.

The annual event in aid of the Save the Children charity will this year be held on Sunday and Monday with a new garden open to visitors.

One of the organisers, Barbara Molesworth, said The Church House in Church Street was a first time opener with an acre garden and games on the lawn.

Gable Croft, also in Church Street has a walled garden, a restored Victorian Conservatory and will have refreshments available.

At Garden Croft in Daisy Lane visitors can explore the cottage garden and take a look at the plant sale.

Mrs Molesworth said that the Kinnerton Morris Men would be performing on the Sunday at 2pm and the Haslington Folk Group on the Monday at 2pm. Andy the Bagpiper will be at the gardens on both days.

"Garden entrance is by donation with proceeds to Save the Children. Dogs on leads are welcome and parking will be signposted."

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News