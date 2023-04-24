Green fingered village gardeners open their gates for charity

BORDER WITH STORY Barbara Molesworth from Whittington who is holding a plant sale for charity. PIC PETER SHAH.

The annual event in aid of the Save the Children charity will this year be held on Sunday and Monday with a new garden open to visitors.

One of the organisers, Barbara Molesworth, said The Church House in Church Street was a first time opener with an acre garden and games on the lawn.

Gable Croft, also in Church Street has a walled garden, a restored Victorian Conservatory and will have refreshments available.

At Garden Croft in Daisy Lane visitors can explore the cottage garden and take a look at the plant sale.

Mrs Molesworth said that the Kinnerton Morris Men would be performing on the Sunday at 2pm and the Haslington Folk Group on the Monday at 2pm. Andy the Bagpiper will be at the gardens on both days.