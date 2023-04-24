Accused had owned car that that killed 22-year-old woman in Oswestry for just a week

Rebecca Steer died after being hit is Oswestry town centre on October 9

Stafford Crown Court heard on Monday that Stephen McHugh purchased the gold Volvo S60 on September 26, only 12 days before he hit "innocent bystander" Rebecca Steer of Llanymynech, Wales, in Oswestry last year.

McHugh, 28, of Artillery Road, Park Hall, has admitted killing Miss Steer and seriously injuring Kyle Roberts outside the Grill Out in Willow Road at around 3pm on October 9, but denies murder and GBH.

On the fourth day of McHugh's trial for murder, Mr Justice Andrew Baker was read a statement from Martin Gumbley, a friend of McHugh's, who had been with him the day he bought the gold Volvo in Abergele on September 26.

Mr Gumbley told the court he had been in the car twice with McHugh since they had purchased the vehicle, but added that the defendant was a "fast" and unsafe driver.

He said: "He drives fast every where. In my opinion, I would not say he was a safe driver, which is one reason I did not like getting in a car with him."

The court also heard from Ian Humphries, a Civilian Vehicle Examiner at West Mercia Police, who said the Volvo had been discovered to be mechanically sound following its recovery after the October 9 incident, with no defects found it either its brakes or steering system.

The jury also heard from DC Simon Edwards who had compiled CCTV evidence that clearly showed McHugh driving the Volvo in and around Oswestry in the hours, days and week preceding the fatal crash outside the takeaway.

The court had previously heard how McHugh had no driving licence at the time of the incident and had stopped the two-litre Volvo outside the Grill Out in Oswestry town centre when he got into an altercation with a number of people outside the takeaway.

He is then accused of reversing the turbocharged car before driving it on to the pavement and deliberately mowing down three individuals, including Miss Steer and Mr Roberts.

The car was later found abandoned in Oswestry.

McHugh has admitted manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, but denies murder and GBH.