Sisters continue to support hospice more than a decade after their brother's death

Gill Collins, left and June Jackson

David Evans, the former head of Selattyn and Ifton Heath Schools near Oswestry, who died in 2010, received vital care from the Nightingale House Hospice during his illness, and this support was extended to his family.

Gill Collins and June Jackson have been supporting the hospice in any way they can since. Together with their wider family, the sisters have raised over £2112, volunteered at events, donated items, and promoted Nightingale House services to patients living with a life-limiting condition.

June, who volunteers at the Nightingales store in Whitchurch, explained, “Nightingale House Hospice is a charity that is dear to our hearts. Our brother was looked after very well by the hospice in Wrexham. We wanted to be able to give back to them.”

Gill said, “I’ve been here since the Nightingales store in Whitchurch opened in 2015, and I just loved it from the first moment. It's great that my sister has joined me in volunteering here as well. I love being around all the people, helping sell the items we have and explaining to them about the services the hospice provides.”

Gill, who was just promoted to supervisor at the Nightingales Whitchurch store, has demonstrated her passion and dedication by devoting one day each week away from her full-time job as a speech and language therapist.

Head of Retail, Katie Roberts, discussed the sister’s contribution to the local hospice said: “Gill and her sister June have kindly donated their time to the hospice for many years - even when they have been busy in their personal lives.

“They are active promoters of the hospice and are committed to raising as much money as possible. I would like to personally thank them and on behalf of the hospice for their commitment and generosity over the years and hope both of them continue to support us for many years to come.”

The hospice has been looking at all kinds of ways to keep their finances afloat during this difficult time. Most of their running costs are met through fundraising and other channels of income generation that includes its on-site café and retail outlets that make a significant contribution towards maintaining services for those with life-limiting illnesses within palliative care.

Its services are completely free-of-charge, to patients and their families across thye catchment area including the border towns such as Oswestry and Whitchurch.