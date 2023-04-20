Chester town guide to give talk in Oswestry

Oswestry Borders u3a says it will have great pleasure in welcoming Stephen Shakeshaft to its May Speaker Meeting.
Stephen is a qualified tour guide and is a real “Cestrian” having been born within the City walls and having lived there all his life.
"This gives him a real passion and insight into this beautiful small city. Members may recall a previous talk he gave some time ago and look forward to hearing about 'Chester Uncovered Part 2'." a spokesperson for the group said.
The talk will be at Oswestry Senior Citizens’ Club in Lorne Street, Oswestry on May 3rd, from 2 - 4 p.m. Entrance, which includes refreshments, is £2 for members and £3 for visitors. Newcomers to Oswestry Borders u3a are very welcome - two visits to try us out before joining. All necessary Covid health and safety precautions will be carried out at the premises, which will be well ventilated.