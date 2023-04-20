Notification Settings

Chester town guide to give talk in Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A behind the walls look at Chester is promised at a talk in Oswestry next money.

Chester

Oswestry Borders u3a says it will have great pleasure in welcoming Stephen Shakeshaft to its May Speaker Meeting.

Stephen is a qualified tour guide and is a real “Cestrian” having been born within the City walls and having lived there all his life.

"This gives him a real passion and insight into this beautiful small city. Members may recall a previous talk he gave some time ago and look forward to hearing about 'Chester Uncovered Part 2'." a spokesperson for the group said.

The talk will be at Oswestry Senior Citizens’ Club in Lorne Street, Oswestry on May 3rd, from 2 - 4 p.m. Entrance, which includes refreshments, is £2 for members and £3 for visitors. Newcomers to Oswestry Borders u3a are very welcome - two visits to try us out before joining. All necessary Covid health and safety precautions will be carried out at the premises, which will be well ventilated.

Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

