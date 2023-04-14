Leah wins major legal accreditation

Leah Mountford, joined GHP Legal as a Paralegal in October 2013 and was invited to join the firm’s trainee Solicitor programme shortly afterwards. In 2016 she was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors and joined the firm’s Family team, one of the largest Family Law teams in the region.

“From the very beginning of her journey with GHP Legal, Leah was a promising young solicitor with a very bright future ahead of her. Despite her young age she gained the respect of colleagues and clients alike. Now, through her knowledge of her chosen field, her efficiency and her excellent client care, she has been rightly recognised by being awarded not just one, but two well-earned accreditations from The Law Society. As a firm we are proud to have her on our team."