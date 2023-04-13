Council confirms streets for latest 700 street lights to be converted to LED

An LED street light.

Since 2013, more than 7,900 of the more than 20,000 lights owned by Shrosphire Council have been converted from conventional ‘sodium discharge’ or mercury lighting to LED lighting.

The authority says that by the end of the year, the remaining streetlights will have been converted.

Work began on February 6, and the council said that by Easter approximately 700 lights in Shrewsbury, Oswestry, and Whitchurch had been converted.

Over the course of April, a further 700 lights across 66 roads are scheduled for LED conversion across the county – in Shrewsbury, Cleobury Mortimer, Burford, Caynham, Claverley, Morville, Alveley, Whitchurch, Market Drayton, Shawbury, Oswestry, and Selattyn and Gobowen.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “Shropshire Council is responsible for 20,000 streetlights and all are being replaced with LEDs. This will save money for the council and for council tax payers, and reduce carbon emissions.

“Converting our remaining streetlights to LED lighting is something that will save us well over £1m a year once the conversion programme is complete.

“We’re currently working hard to tackle a backlog of antiquated lighting in need of repair, and the new LED lanterns will help to speed up this process and result in fewer faulty or failed streetlights in future.”

It is estimated that the total cost of the conversion work will be £6.3m. Of this, 44 per cent is being paid through an interest-free loan from Salix Finance.

The council said the conversion would save it more than £1m a year in reduced energy and maintenance costs once the conversion is complete, and save almost 7,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year.

The new LED lanterns are expected to have a lower failure rate and a much longer life expectancy than standard street lights, significantly reducing ongoing maintenance.

Kier Highways, which is delivering the work on behalf of Shropshire Council, will assess the structural and electrical condition of the streetlight columns as it reaches each area. Any exceptions where the columns require additional works will form part of an upcoming programme of works.

The full list of those being converted this month are as follows

Shrewsbury – Arlington Way (35)

Shrewsbury – Longden Coleham (16)

Shrewsbury – Hanwood Road (11)

Shrewsbury – Hazledine Way (16)

Shrewsbury – Roman Road (52)

Cleobury Mortimer – Church Street (4)

Cleobury Mortimer – High Street (10)

Cleobury Mortimer – Ludlow Road (13)

Cleobury Mortimer – A4117 Station Road End – County Boundary Lem Hill (25)

Burford – Worcester Road (7)

Caynham – A4117 High Street end to end of 40mph Clee Hill (3)

Claverley – B4176 Littlegain Junction Hilton to Rudge Heath (2)

Claverley – A454 from Stratford Lane junction to Rudge Heath Road Junction (11)

Claverley – A454 Rudge Heath Road junction to Shipley junction with B4176 (13)

Morville – A458 from Henley Farm junction to Morville B4368 junction (15)

Morville – A458 from Park Farm to Morville (1)

Alveley – Daddlebrook Road (1)

Alveley – A442 Coton Lane to Alveley Junction (20)

Whitchurch – Bridgewater Street (18)

Whitchurch – London Road (15)

Whitchurch – Whitchurch Business Park (9)

Whitchurch – Newport Road (10)

Whitchurch – Alkington Road (9)

Whitchurch – Brownlow StreeT (2)

Whitchurch – Highgate (5)

Whitchurch – Rosemary Lane (6)

Whitchurch – Waymills Industrial Estate (25)

Whitchurch – Mill Street (4)

Whitchurch – Prees Road (13)

Whitchurch – Sedgeford (9)

Whitchurch – Shakespeare Way (4)

Whitchurch – TarporleY Road (12)

Market Drayton – Frogmore Road (13)

Market Drayton – High Street (3)

Market Drayton – Livestock Market Access (5)

Market Drayton – Maer Lane (22)

Market Drayton – Queen Street (3)

Market Drayton – Towers Lawn (6)

Market Drayton – Stafford Street (17)

Market Drayton – Bridge Road (2)

Shawbury – Drayton Road (9)

Oswestry – Maes-y-Clawdd (29)

Oswestry – Maes-y-Clawdd Enterprise Centre (3)

Oswestry – Maesbury Road (30)

Oswestry – B5069 junction for Sweeney Mountain-Morda Road (11)

Oswestry – Trefonen Road (13)

Oswestry – Beech Grove (7)

Oswestry – Chestnut Avenue (3)

Oswestry – Fir Grove (4)

Oswestry – Salop Road (13)

Oswestry – Castle Street (6)

Oswestry – Church Street (4)

Oswestry – English Walls (7)

Oswestry – College Road (12)

Oswestry – Gobowen Road (8)

Oswestry – Harlech Road (8)

Oswestry – King Street (4)

Oswestry – Park Street (4)

Oswestry – Smithfield Street (3)

Oswestry – Weston Avenue (4)

Selattyn & Gobowen – B5009 Fernhill Hall junction to Whittington Road (2)

Selattyn & Gobowen – Thomas Penson Road (8)

Selattyn & Gobowen – WhittingtoN Road (17)

Selattyn & Gobowen – St Martins Road (20)

Selattyn & Gobowen – St Martins Road end to Rhewl Lane junction (7)