'Tense night' ahead for wife of stricken Shropshire sailor awaiting rescue in Atlantic

Ian Herbert-Jones

An international rescue operation is underway to assist a 52-year-old Ian Herbert-Jones from Melverley near Oswestry after his yacht was damaged in the South Atlantic on Monday night.

Mr Herbert-Jones was two thirds into the the single-handed Golden Globe Race when his 35ft cutter, Puffin, repeatedly rolled in a storm with winds over 50 knots.

His wife, Sally, said she, her 19-year-old twins Thomas and Owen and daughter Emma, 14, were in for a "tense night".

She said: "We had a long night last night but it is re-assuring that he has now messaged from the boat as we went quite a few hours last night not knowing anything.

She said her husband left for the round the world race in September and she has no communication with him on board the boat.

While she was concerned, she added: "This is what you prepare for when you do these sorts of things. He will be quite focussed on the boat right now.

"The weather is still quite bad and there are some really strong gusts, so we are not sure if the fishing boat that is due to meet him tonight will evacuate him or just stand by until the weather calms. It will be a tense night."

The rescue operation to help Mr Herbert-Jones was launched when the 52-year-old activated his on-board distress and tracking systems, EPIRB and YB3, and rescue service MRCC Argentina began coordinating attempts to reach the stricken sailor.

His vessel is understood to have lost its mast and taken on water around 1,200 miles off Argentina.

Shortly afterwards it was confirmed that the Falkland Islands Fisheries Patrol Vessel Lilibet has been tasked to rescue Herbert-Jones, but is some 300 miles south and 30 hours away.

Race organiser later issued another update confirming that a second vessel, a Taiwanese fishing vessel, had also been diverted to Herbert-Jones’ position and was expected to arrive in the area later this evening.

In a satellite phone call, he told organisers: "The rig came down, and the mast is still banging against the side of the hull at the moment. I haven’t been able to cut all the rigging away yet. I’ve managed to deploy the drogue [a sea brake], and I’ve got the water ingress under control.

“I’m halfway through the rigging but I keep getting driven back, the weather is just crazy. So the mast is still hanging over the side and sort of slamming against the boat.