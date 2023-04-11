Notification Settings

Open studios gives visitors the chance to see work of local artists

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Artist, Jon Young, is opening his gardens and studio to the public this weekend to give more people the chance to enjoy his work.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/04/2023 - Artist Jon Young joins other local artist to exhibit their work at his home in West Felton this weekend. In Picture: Jon Young and Holly Hayward..
The event on Saturday and Sunday takes place at The Granary, Erdiston near West Felton.

And fellow artist Holly Hayward from Hordley, will also be setting up her work in the studio.

Jon, who spent many years working in education, returned to his love of art a decade ago turning to it full time in the middle of lockdown.

“There’s a quote: find something you love doing and you’ll never work again. It’s sort of true – half of it is fun, I love taking pictures and painting, but the other half – the admin and marketing – is harder,” he said.

Both his parents were artists.

A lot of the inspiration for his work comes from visits to the coast and places on his doorstep where he likes to first capture picturesque sea and landscapes with his camera.

He also enjoys portraiture.

Jon holds regular painting workshops in his studio.

Fellow artist Holly Hayward, who also runs workshops, used her lockdown to look more closely at her home town of Ellesmere with paintings of local buildings, the countryside including sheep shearing and events such as the Shropshire triathlon at the mere.

She has gone on to create artwork from further afield including Snowdonia.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

