Open studios gives visitors the chance to see work of local artists

The event on Saturday and Sunday takes place at The Granary, Erdiston near West Felton.

And fellow artist Holly Hayward from Hordley, will also be setting up her work in the studio.

Jon, who spent many years working in education, returned to his love of art a decade ago turning to it full time in the middle of lockdown.

“There’s a quote: find something you love doing and you’ll never work again. It’s sort of true – half of it is fun, I love taking pictures and painting, but the other half – the admin and marketing – is harder,” he said.

Both his parents were artists.

A lot of the inspiration for his work comes from visits to the coast and places on his doorstep where he likes to first capture picturesque sea and landscapes with his camera.

He also enjoys portraiture.

Jon holds regular painting workshops in his studio.

Fellow artist Holly Hayward, who also runs workshops, used her lockdown to look more closely at her home town of Ellesmere with paintings of local buildings, the countryside including sheep shearing and events such as the Shropshire triathlon at the mere.