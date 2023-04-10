Cricket club bowled over to be chosen as county hub for women's and girls' game

Working party at Whittington Cricket Pavilion

Whittington Cricket and Bowls Club near Oswestry has been chosen as the headquarters for the Shropshire Women and Girls Hub, part of a UK-wide, project for the women's game back by the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Cricketers and bowlers have spent hours getting the clubhouse ready for the new season with a lick of paint and tidy up of the pavilion.

On Friday the club will welcome former England Ladies International Laura McLeod, who is the current Director of Ladies Cricket at Central Sparks and represents the West Midlands Region in The Hundred. She will be officially opening the ground as the new Shropshire Women & Girls Hub.

A club spokesperson said: "It promises to be a very exciting time for the club and the village of Whittington."

"More work on the ground is planned in the next couple of weeks in time for the Shropshire County Girls squads to get some pre season training under their belts, as well as County Age Group matches, girls and boys, throughout the summer.

"All this plus All Stars and Dynamos, Whittington Witches ladies team's first season in the Shropshire Softball League and the Whittington Wizards men's team playing in the Shropshire Mid Week League for the first time since 2016.