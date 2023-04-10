Notification Settings

Call for historic site to be protected is subject to online petition

By Sue AustinOswestry

A petition to save an ancient monument near Oswestry for the nation has collected more than 6,000 signatures.

Sycarth Castle
But organisers are urging more to go online and add their signatures to the call for Sycharth Castle just over the Welsh border to be bought by the Welsh Government. They say for the petition to be considered for a debate in the Senedd there has to be 10,000 names.

An 11th century motte and bailey castle, Sycharth near Llansilin was later turned into a wooden manor house for Owain Glyndwr at the end of the 14th century.

Glyndwr was a Welsh military commander who led the Welsh War of Independence in the late Middle Ages.

Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn, who started the petition said: "History is such a key subject for us here in Wales. Stories from our nation show us how we have developed over the centuries to become what we are today.

"Notable characters have steered this interesting history, with none more prominent than Owain Glyndŵr, who has contributed so much to our identity, and for many, he is a symbol of the nation. It is very disheartening to see that Sycharth, Glyndŵr's home, is almost forgotten deep in the heart of rural Powys, and the place is not very accessible for people to visit.

"It is time for the Government to ensure that this vital site is safeguarded for the next generation, by purchasing it and ensuring that it is more accessible to enable people to visit and appreciate this wonderful site.

"It is disappointing to see that all our castles throughout Wales are protected, but that this site is hardly advertised, not to mention celebrated."

Anyone wishing to sign the petition can do so online at petitions.senedd.wales/petitions/245319.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

