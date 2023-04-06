Special Coronation plaques to be unveiled in towns across the county

Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, receives the first plaque from Clive Knowles

In a symbolic and lasting project the British Ironwork Centre has teamed up with the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, to provide the plaques to everyone of the 20 towns in the county.

Mayors from the towns will be unveiling their own individual plaque over the Coronation weekend in May.

Clive Knowles from the Ironwork Centre said he had been interested to know whether anything was being done in a countyside co-ordinated way to mark the Coronation.

"There are of course the parties and lots of other events happening but it seemed that there would be nothing that would live on beyond the weekend that would stand as a civic reminder," he said.

"It seemed importance that we could show that every single town in Shropshire was unified behind the Coronation and that there was a symbol that would live on after the weekend."

He presented the idea to the Lord Lieutenant - the King's representative in Shropshire - and the plaques were designed and are now in the process of being made.

"Over the weekend we will have 20 mayors in 20 towns unveiling the plaques on civic buildings."

Mr Knowles said they were being created from heavy gauge, stainless steel.

"They are lazer cut and individually inscribed with the name of each town," he said.

Mrs Turner visited the centre to see the first one being inscribed.

She said she was delighted that the plaques would remain as a commemoration to the King's Coronation and said she would be writing to him to tell him of the project.

Mr Knowles thanked staff at the centre for working hard to get them ready on time.