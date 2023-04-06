Barclays to close Oswestry branch in latest blow for town

The Oswestry branch will close its doors

Oswestry's Barclays, based at The Cross, will close on July 14.

It will be a significant blow for the town, with the bank currently occupying a prominent central building.

Barclay's has said it is looking for a location in the town to open a 'pop-up cashless' banking site.

The branch in Llangollen will also close its doors on July 7, the firm said.

The firm also said it does not intend to make any staff redundant as part of the closure.

It said the decision came with the "majority" of people now choosing to bank online.

North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP, Helen Morgan, said the decision was "disappointing", with local branches "crucial for many elderly and vulnerable customers".

A Barclays spokesman said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority now choosing online banking.

"This is reflected at Oswestry branch, and as we adapt, we are finding new ways to support our customers by maintaining our community presence with options for customers who still require in-person support.

"In Oswestry we plan to open a Barclays Local – a pop-up cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support, as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.

"We are currently working with the local community to identify a suitable location and will announce details once confirmed."

Mrs Morgan said: “I’m very disappointed that Barclays wants to shut its Oswestry branch and I will be making this clear to the bank’s senior managers.

“Local branches are crucial for many elderly and vulnerable customers who rely on them and for every customer who might need a face-to-face meeting. Online banking is useful but it is no substitute for the help and support that staff provide in person.