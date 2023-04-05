The Jubilee display in Cae Glas Park last year

The event will include a live screening of the King’s Coronation on May 6.

Councillors say the day promises to be a great way to enjoy a giant tea party and celebrate the historic occasion in the centre of the town.

In addition to a giant screen showing the ceremonial events, there will be children’s rides, magicians, circus performers, face-painting, alpacas, stalls, street food and live music from Porthywaen Silver Band and local artist Kizzy-Mae. The event is free, however there will be a small charge for the children’s rides and donations to the event can be made to local children’s hospice, Hope House.

While the exact timings of the Coronation are yet to be released, the Cae Glas Park celebrations will start at 10am and finish at 8pm.

"So why not grab a picnic blanket, head to Cae Glas Park, and enjoy this historic day and some traditional entertainment with family and friends," said the town Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore.

The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and will reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.

Their Majesties will arrive at Westminster Abbey in procession from Buckingham Palace, known as ‘the King’s Procession.’ After the service, they will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘the Coronation Procession.’ They will be joined in this procession by other members of the Royal Family.