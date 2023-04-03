Notification Settings

Life on a floating ice sheet subject of talk to wildlife enthusiasts

By Sue AustinGobowenOswestry entertainmentPublished: Last Updated:

What is is like to spend two years working in the Antarctic?

Shaun Burkey, parks and greenspace officer for Shropshire Council will give a presentation about his work on the other side of the world in the village of Weston Rhyn later this month.

He will be the guest speaker of the Three Parishes Community Wildlife Group, which covers St Martins, Weston Rhyn and Selattyn and Gobowen.

Shaun spent two years on the British Antarctica Base at Halley Research Station and recalls what life was like spent on a floating ice shelf.

Everyone is welcome to the evening on April 20, starting at 7.30pm at St John's Church, Weston Rhyn. The cost is £3.

More information is available from polly.j.smith@hotmail.co.uk.

