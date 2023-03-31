Popular choir to herald in the spring in village church

Newtown Male Voice Choir performed their first concert together for two years, leading celebrations for St David’s Day

The Newtown Male Voice Choir will give a concert at St Silin’s Church on April 22.

A spokesperson from the church said: "This big choir has built up a strong reputation over recent years. They have visited Belgium and had the moving experience of singing at the Menin Gate.

"More recently they thrilled Welsh fans with singing at the Cardiff Millenium Stadium before the Wales vs Georgia Rugby match. They even learnt to sing the Georgia National Anthem. "

The choir says that it has a a very wide repertoire which will appeal to everyone.