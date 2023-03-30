Community games returns to market town with a plea to Commonwealth Games volunteers

Oswestry Community Games Cae Glas Park Oswestry Jenson McCardle (12) from Morda tries out "Voli" organised by The TNS Foundation Oswestry..

The community games, in Cae Glas Park, returned last year after a gap of three years for the pandemic.

The 2023 games will be held in the town park on June 11 from 11am until 4pm.

Local organisations covering sports dance and other activities will put on "have a go" sessions in the park all completely free.

The aim is to encourage people to take up a new activity they have enjoyed at the games.

James Manford, lead organiser said: "Back in 2013, we were honoured with ten Olympic Games volunteers who arrived in their uniforms and a baton to assist the delivery of our inaugural Oswestry Community Games.

"In 2023, we are trying to replicate this support by appealing to last year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games volunteers who live locally or in the surrounding area to help us. To be able to wear the uniform again and work as a team to help our Community Games would be rewarding for the Games and a great opportunity for the volunteers to help out as well as relive old memories and share them with each other, and our visitors.

“Last year, we had over 1000 people of all ages visiting the Community Games after an absence of three long years, That we were recognised by Birmingham Commonwealth Games as a community link was quite an achievement for Oswestry, so creating this volunteer team to help at our Community Games would be an exciting initiative to deliver.”

"If you know a Commonwealth Games volunteer in 2022, please contact them to raise awareness of this opportunity. If you were one and would like to take part or need more information before making a commitment, please look on our