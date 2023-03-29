Consultant anaesthetist wins health hero away for helping to cut patient delays at specialist hospital

Dr James Pattison receives his health hero award

Dr James Pattison has been recognised by Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at the Oswestry-based hospital, for going above and beyond to support patient lists and prevent patient cancellations.

He was nominated by several of his colleagues in the Theatres Department.

One nomination was from David Blackwell, Anaesthetic Practitioner Manager, who said: “While experiencing above average staff sickness, a delay to the start of an operating list was expected. Dr Pattison offered his support by going to the ward to assist with the collection of a patient to keep the list going.

“He demonstrated an excellent example of communication and teamwork, and he went beyond to help ensure the list started on time and therefore avoided a cancellation at the end of the day.

“This demonstrates the importance of working together regardless of role or qualification in order to provide excellent patient care.”

Recovery Nurses Lisa Standen, Carla Fletcher, and Tony Kettle, also nominated Dr Pattison for the Health Hero Award.

Lisa said: “On behalf of the Recovery Team, we would like to express thanks for Dr Pattison’s support to the team.”

Carla added: “When situations occur, he will listen to concerns from nursing staff, lead the team effectively, and give a clear and concise plan of action.”

Tony said: “We are very fortunate to have someone with his knowledge, experience, compassion and civility whilst demonstrating a methodical approach to delivering lifesaving care, all skills of which we can reflect upon and learn from.”

The Health Hero Award is presented monthly to individuals and teams across RJAH, who are nominated by their colleagues for doing great things.

Dr Pattison said: “I am very shocked and humbled to receive the award - the level of care and support provided to both my patients and colleagues is an important part of my role but is only possible with the amazing team I have around me.

“I would like to thank those that kindly nominated myself for the Health Hero Award. I shall proudly display my award in my office.”

Stacey said: “I would like to thank Dr Pattison for his commitment to the hospital and our patients. Dedication to patient care is a vital part of RJAH, and his dedication shines through. This was evident in the nominations from his colleagues.