Hospital workers branching out as league of friends stock coffee for 'tired mums'

From left, League of Friends charity administrator Yasmin Heath with Laura Peill and Gemma Brett, Tired Mums Coffee founders

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital's League of Friends Shop will be selling blends from the Tired Mums Coffee company.

The business was set up by Laura Peill and Gemma Brett, whose paths first crossed during their NHS careers.

One day, over a conversation in a soft play centre with coffees in hand, the concept of Tired Mums Coffee was born.

The two mums have both worked at RJAH, near Oswestry, for many years.

Laura said: “We feel really privileged to play our part in supporting mums and enhancing the motherhood experience.

“Our research has found that service provisions have changed post-Covid, and that there is an increasing call for focus on maternal wellbeing to support those in need.

“We have a duty to help other mums if we can, this gig is a tough one for all of us.”

Gemma said: “Working at RJAH means we see first-hand the amazing ways in which the Friends charity supports the hospital, we’re really pleased that our coffee is now stocked at their on-site shop.”

Victoria Sugden, charity director for the Friends, said: "We’re so happy to be stocking Tired Mums Coffee in our shop and supporting a local brand which is not only innovative but has great core values.

“We wish Laura and Gemma every success with their business!”