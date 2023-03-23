Row around a market town which has no river to raise money for charity

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/10/22.Oswestry 10k Run..Mayor and mayoress of Oswestry Jay Moore and Poppy King celebrate at the finish line...

The Coach House Fitness is hosting a 24-hour rowathon challenge on April 1 and 2 and is inviting people to go along and take to the rower at the gym based at the Wynnstay Hotel.

The aim is to see how many times those taking part can row around the town.

Money raised will go to the Oswestry Mayor's Charity to support the mental health and well being of under 18s in Oswestry.

And the Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore, will be one of those taking to the machine over the weekend.

Councillor Moore said: "A huge thank you to Rad Danailov and the team at Coach House Fitness for getting involved and coming up with the idea to run a rowathon. This is going to be a great challenge.

"We are looking for companies to sponsor the rowers. If you think you can help, or have an idea of someone who might, please get in touch."

Rad, who took over the running of the gym this year, said he was pleased to be involved in the fundraiser.

"We are looking for people to get involved, members and non members alike. Please get in touch if you’d like to sign up for a 15, 30 or 45 minute slot on our rower."

The mayor has a busy fitness fundraising time ahead.

Councillor Moore is going head to head with Mayoress Poppy King with two walks around Oswalds Trail.