Police want to speak to the owner of the dog after the incident earlier this month

The incident happened at around 11.45am on Thursday, March 9, in the Brynhafod park in Maserfield, Oswestry.

The dog owner is described as being a woman in her 40s, around 5ft 6ins tall, with shoulder length dark blonde hair. She was said to be warning a long, dark-coloured puffa coat and carrying a yellow hiking pole, and in company with several children.

The boy was bitten by a small light brown dog, possibly a chihuahua or similar, which was off the lead at the time.

Pc Melanie Davies said: “We would like to speak to the dog owners(s) so we can establish exactly what happened.

"The boy received a puncture wound to his leg. He was shaken by the incident and was given a tetanus injection."