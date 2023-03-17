Notification Settings

From street circus to guided walks market town has everything for all ages over Easter

By Sue AustinOswestry

A series of free of little cost events will be held in Oswestry over Easter.

The street circus in a previous visit to Oswestry

The Town Council, Business Improvement District and Visit Oswestry are putting on several events this Spring starting with a busy Easter weekend.

A spokesperson said: "With the cost of living hitting everyone’s pockets, these family events can be enjoyed at little or no cost and are sure to be popular with Oswestry residents and visitors alike."

Good Friday. April 7, kicks off the entertainment with a Family Fun Day organised by Oswestry Town Council and the Town Markets.

"Located on the Bailey Head in the heart of Oswestry’s market square, you can enjoy an Easter hunt, storytelling, mascots, children’s face-painting, inflatable slide, donkeys and children's rides. The bustling street and indoor markets will be open too with plenty of delicious treats, gifts and crafts."

There will be a small charge for the children’s rides.

On Easter Saturday Oswestry BID is bringing the Street Circus Bus back to the Bailey Head from 11am until 4pm.

Adele Nighingale from BID said: "The highly popular Street Circus Bus comes to town, with street performances on the Bailey Head, in Oswestry’s market square. You may also catch the cheeky performers on walkabout through the town, causing mischief and mayhem wherever they go. Don’t miss the dare-devil acrobats and magicians."

Easter Saturday also sees the return of the Guided Town Tour from Visit Oswestry.

The walks will start from The Tourist Information Centre in Castle View at 11am very Saturday until the Autumn. Donations would be welcome.

"Discover Oswestry’s historic, industrial and cultural heritage with a Guided Tour from the ‘Visit Oswestry’ team – the first of the Spring/Summer season . Hear local stories, learn about Oswestry heroes and appreciate the beautiful architecture of buildings and sculptures," a spokesperson said.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

