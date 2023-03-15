Interest in school reunion has come in from across the world

Ex Oswestry Boys High school Pupil Dan Powell pictured with honour boards from the Oswestry Boys and Girls High Schools

Among ”old boys” inquiring about the reunion is an Oswestrian now living in New South Wales organisers have said.

The venue for the event is just over the border in Wales at The Hand Hotel, Chirk on March 31.

Former students of the school, which closed in the late 1970s will travel from Staffordshire, Herefordshire, Berkshire, Worcestershire and Lancashire as well as several former pupils living in Shropshire and into Wales.

The event is the first for more than two years after the Covid pandemic caused postponements.

Dan Powell, secretary of the Boys’ High School Association and lunch organiser said: “This year we are extending invitations to former pupils from the Girls’ High School and four have already booked. All former pupils from both

schools from the 1940s, 50s, 60s and onwards are most welcome.”