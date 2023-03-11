Mayor and Mayoress go head to head in fundraising challenge

Councillor Jay Moore and mayoress Poppy run for the mayor's charity

Oswestry Mayor, Jay Moore, and Mayoress, Poppy King, will be competing against each other by each hosting a 13 mile walk around Oswald's Trail.

They will be raising money for the Mayor's fund, which will help provide support for the mental health and well being of under 18s.

The Team Mayoress Walk will be held on March 26 with the Team Mayor event on April 8.

The couple both love walking and say getting out in the fresh air with others is a great way to improve mental health.

Councillor Moore said: "As we all know, mental health and wellbeing is a massive issue. As a youth worker and teacher I have seen first hand the impact it has on our young people. An overwhelmed NHS and CAMHS system is simply unable to cater to the sheer volume of young people needing help. As such, I have elected to champion this cause as the Mayoral Charity for my Civic year."

He said men or women could join either walk, and did not have to do all the 13 miles.

"We already have people signing up to do certain sections of the walk. Those with mobility issues can come along and join us on a section of Oswald's Trail as it goes through the town for instance," he said.

Team Mayoress will be joined by members of Wild Women Shropshire & North Wales while Team Mayor will be joined by Oswestry's Men Walking & Talking group.

Councillor Moore has joined the group for some of their walks and praised it for bringing men together in a way that, if they want to they can talk about their feelings.

"The phrase 'shoulder to shoulder' comes to mind with Men Walking and Talking. It is hard for people, I think particularly men, to express their feelings face-to-face," he said.

"When you are walking, shoulder to shoulder, you can look ahead instead of at the person. It really can make a big difference."

Poppy has been involved in organising many walks in the Oswestry area including full moon walks and trips into the mountains of Wales.

Anyone who wants to join either of the walks, whether or 13 miles or a shorter section, should contact the couple on oswaldstrailchallenge@hotmail.com.