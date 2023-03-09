Amy says showing Bertie at Crufts will mark a huge turnaround in her life

Amy Bishops, 20, from Weston Lullingfields, is visually impaired, but has entered her pooch Bertie the Cesky Terrier, into this years Crufts

The 20-year-old, from Weston Lullingfields, near Baschurch, is visually impaired and says she has found a new confidence and independence with Bertie.

Her sight problems started when she was just 11, when she developed a neurological problem; visual snow syndrome which gives her thousands of dots before her eyes and very little peripheral vision.

She applied for a guide dog but unfortunately other chronic health problems at the time meant she was deemed not fit enough to be eligible for one.

As her health improved because of new treatment, her family helped her look for a pet and Bertie came into their lives.

"I was now caring for Bertie instead of people caring for me," she said.

"When I go out now people don't look at my cane - it's all about Bertie. And through Bertie I have made friends."

She said she was looking forward to appearing at Crufts on Saturday, if a little nervous.

"There was a time I thought I would never be well enough to look after a dog, never mind go to Crufts," she said.