Fresh tennis clubhouse plan moves forward

How the new clubhouse could look.

The move comes a year after planning permission was granted for the new building, and more than five years since the club first started looking into the project.

The clubhouse will replace the workshop building in Cae Glas Park, which is currently used for storage.

At a town council meeting on Monday evening, members heard that the tennis club is keen to get construction underway next year.

While the redevelopment will be financed by the club, the town council will own the building and be responsible for the upkeep of its exterior.

The tennis club, under the terms of the 25-year lease, will be responsible for maintaining the inside of the building.

Rent will be £1,000 for the first seven years, after which it will rise in line with inflation.

Operations manager Henry Teuma said: “There have been lots of conversations with Oswestry Team Tennis regarding use of the clubhouse so what I have presented today is the draft terms for use of the building.

“Oswestry Team Tennis will be raising the funds to redevelop the clubhouse to better use, so it won’t cost the town council anything.”

Councillors unanimously agreed the terms of the lease, saying it was good to see the project progressing, and delegated responsibility to clerk Arren Roberts to negotiate the final contract.