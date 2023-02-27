Throwaway crisps packets are being turned into life saving blankets

The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry has an ongoing collecting crisps packet initiative

The Oswestry based, British Ironwork Centre, launched an appeal for crisp packets last year.

Metal fish mesh sculptures were lent out to schools around Shropshire for pupils to fill and return to the centre.

The plastic packets can then be turned into survival blankets to help homeless people stay warm and are also being sent out to help people in Ukraine.

Clive Knowles, from the British Ironwork Centre, said that the blankets may also be able to go to the earthquake devastated areas of Syria and Turkey.

The centre recently had a donation of packets that were turned into a couple of the blankets.

He said: “Crisp packets dating back to the 1960s have been washing up on our shores - they do not degrade. Meanwhile, it is estimated that around 227,000 people were experiencing homelessness in Great Britain in 2021. This is only set to rise.

“Supporting us by loaning and filling ‘Coral’ the metal fish will aid societal and charitable organisations in their amazing journey to offer help to those who need it most.”