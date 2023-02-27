Shropshire mum not broken hearted despite eating crisp that could have won her £100,000

Dawn Sagar, from Oswestry, and her heart-shaped crisp

Dawn Sagar, from Oswestry, picked up the bag of Walker's crisps in the canteen at the supermarket where she works.

"It was just a bag of crisps in the canteen. As it had come from a multi-pack there was no mention of the competition," she said.

The mum of two didn't think much of it when she pulled a heart-shaped crisp from the bag, although she decided to take a photograph of the fun-shaped snack for her Instagram page.

"It was February 15, the day after Valentine's Day, so I thought it was worth a picture on Instagram, but then the replies all came back telling me 'don't eat it!" she recalled.

But it was too late. Dawn, 40, had already consumed the snack, unaware that it had been part of a promotion by crisp manufacturers Walkers, which could have landed her a chance of winning £100,000.

"I was annoyed with myself at the time but it was just one of those things. There was no mention of the competition on the packet as it was from a multi-pack so I could not have known," she said.

She added that even if she had have retained the novelty crisp, it wasn't certain she would have won the money.

"I think the prize was for the most perfectly heart-shaped crisp that was found. I have to admit, mine was very heart-shaped so I would have definitely been in with a chance but it wasn't certain," she said.

"I suppose if I had won the money I could have paid off my mortgage, treated the kids or put in new windows, but it wasn't to be."

She continued: "I'm not a very lucky person as I've never won a competition before and I only rarely do the lottery, but it certainly won't put me off eating crisps in the future."