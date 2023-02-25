Notification Settings

Body found in search for missing woman in Oswestry

By Nick HumphreysOswestry

A body has been found near where a missing woman was last seen, police have said.

Pamela Wynne

Pamela Wynne, aged 50, went missing last Wednesday. A body has been found in Whittington, Oswestry. A large police presence has been in the area today and West Mercia Search and Rescue have been out searching.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, Pamela’s family has been informed.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “Sadly officers carrying out searches in the location where Pamela was last seen have found the body of a woman.

"While formal identification has yet to take place her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time.”

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances or third party involvement involved in the death.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

