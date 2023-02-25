Body found in search for missing woman in Oswestry

Pamela Wynne

Pamela Wynne, aged 50, went missing last Wednesday. A body has been found in Whittington, Oswestry. A large police presence has been in the area today and West Mercia Search and Rescue have been out searching.

Formal identification has yet to take place, however, Pamela’s family has been informed.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “Sadly officers carrying out searches in the location where Pamela was last seen have found the body of a woman.

"While formal identification has yet to take place her family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this time.”