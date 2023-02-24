Football players prove winners when they drop into children's ward

The players at Alice Ward at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hopsital

Several first team players including club captain Chris Marriott were in attendance, as the players handed personalised TNS gifts to children aged between 6-16. Other TNS stars included top goal-scorer Declan McManus, Danny Redmond, Jon Routledge and Leo Smith who were more than happy to pose for photographs and sign autographs throughout the afternoon.

The children were delighted to meet their local heroes, as they also took part in a variety of exciting activities including quizzes and bingo. The day finished with players handing out Easter eggs and treats to the children on the ward, as the patients chatted to players about a whole host of topics including some TNS’ big upcoming fixtures.

The club is supporting and raising awareness for the ‘Garden For Alice’ appeal, which aims to create a stunning outdoor garden for paediatric patients and their families at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital. Funding is needed to enhance the current garden area to ensure it is inclusive for all the children RJAH cares for, while being accessible throughout the day and during the evening.

The aim is to provide a private, safe and stimulating environment which not only promotes health and wellbeing but will also offer a calming escape from the hospital environment for long term and returning patients.

TNS club captain, Chris Marriott, said: “It is always such a pleasure to do everything we can to give back to the local community and it was great to spend a few hours at the hospital. To see the smiles on the children's faces fills all the players with immense pride and it’s great to be able to be in a position to spread some cheer during what is obviously a difficult time. Whilst being role models on the pitch is always important, giving back to our community who provide us with so much support is just as vital so it was fantastic to be involved.”

TNS Chairman, Mike Harris, said: “TNS are more than just a football club and we take great pride in our longstanding relationship with our local community, through the various initiatives we organise throughout each year. Our players are always happy to give their time to spread happiness and joy within the community. For the children on the ward to get some positive respite is the least we can and it's great to see so many happy faces following our visit.